RIIZE surpasses one million stock pre-orders for debut album achieving an impressive feat

RIIZE, the South Korean boy group carefully cultivated by the esteemed SM Entertainment, is on the brink of their much-anticipated debut slated for September 2023 with Get A Guitar. What sets them apart is their remarkable journey before even stepping onto the official stage, as they've already attained an extraordinary accomplishment that has fans and industry insiders buzzing with anticipation.

RIIZE has Surpassed 1 Million Stock Pre-Orders For their Debut Album

Leading up to the release of their debut single, Get A Guitar, RIIZE has received an astounding 1,032,144 stock pre-orders for their upcoming debut album. The term stock pre-orders refers to the quantity of album copies produced in advance of an album's launch. This number represents the estimated demand, taking into account factors such as the number of fan pre-orders.

On August 21st, RIIZE unveiled their prologue track, Memories, along with its accompanying music video. Additionally, on September 1st, the group released a teaser for Get A Guitar. The official release of Get A Guitar is scheduled for September 4th at 6 p.m. KST on various music streaming platforms.

To mark their debut, RIIZE will host the showcase event, RIIZING DAY: RIIZE Premiere, on September 4th at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser for their upcoming anticipated debut Get A Guitar here-

More about the rising rookie group RIIZE

RIIZE is a rookie group introduced by SM Entertainment, emerging approximately three years after aespa, and marking the debut of a boy group around seven years after NCT. RIIZE, which is short for RISE&REALIZE, consists of seven members and is housed under SM Entertainment. The group is composed of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Additionally, they have a web novel titled RISE and REALIZE, which chronicles their journey as they prepare for their debut. The novel explores their growth through various stages, highlighting the challenges and struggles faced by each member, allowing readers to connect with the issues that today's youth encounter.

The agency has also revealed their intention to produce music inspired by the experiences of today's young generation. RIIZE launched their official Instagram account on August 1, and within just four days, they achieved an impressive milestone. On August 5, SM Entertainment confirmed that the group's Instagram account had surpassed one million followers, a remarkable feat considering they have not even debuted yet.

Fans are eagerly anticipating RIIZE's debut with Get A Guitar, scheduled for September 4th. They are excited to witness the group exploring new concepts and making their mark in the industry.

Watch the music video of Memories here-

