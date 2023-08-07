RIIZE unveils debut date and special performance video of Siren with other future schedules

The new boy group under SM Entertainment called RIIZE finally shared their debut planner on August 7. The agency confirmed its debut in September a few weeks back. It was only on August 1 when all seven members including former NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan were revealed through the group's official Instagram profile. RIIZE did not only reveal the debut date to September 4 but also gave an exciting surprise to fans.

RIIZE shared debut details and an exciting performance video of Siren

On August 7 at 12 am KST, SM Entertainment's new group RIIZE dropped a surprise performance video of the Siren on their social media. The video garnered massive attention and netizens showered them with compliments waiting for the idol group's debut. Furthermore, the group also revealed their debut album name to be Get A Guitar which is officially scheduled to release on September 4 at 6 pm KST. The group is all geared up to show their talent to the world, given it is one of the most awaited debuting boy groups this year. The agency has also confirmed that the group will be doing their Nice to Meet You Showcase at one of the biggest Korean music festivals which KCON is happening in the city of L.A. SM Entertainment's popular artists festival called the SMTOWN includes RIIZE as one of their artists line-up. They will be performing in Jakarta on September 23.

RIIZE became the fastest K-pop group to reach 1 million followers on Instagram

RIIZE launched their official Instagram on August 1 and within four days they marked this amazing record. All seven members were finally unveiled: Shotaro and Sungchan who are former NCT members, Eunseok and Seunghan who were introduced as the SM Rookies, and other members Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton. On August 5, SM Entertainment confirmed that its new boy group's Instagram handle has crossed over a million followers on Instagram. This is an amazing achievement for the group as they have not yet debuted. Fans can not seem to contain themselves as they will get to see Shotaro and Sungchan starting a new chapter with RIIZE members on September 4.

