RIIZE Web novel and NCT: Dream Contact Webtoon to be released in collaboration with SM Entertainment and Kakao

On August 17th, Kakao Talk, the parent company of SM Entertainment, made a significant announcement—the launch of two exciting creative endeavors: the omnibus webtoon 'NCT: Dream Contact' and the captivating web novel 'Rise & Realize,' both of which are the fruits of a collaboration with the entertainment company

NCT's Webtoon NCT:Dream Contract, know more

The webtoon is based on the popular boy group NCT’s universe. Crafting a K-pop lore webtoon has seen a recent rise. One example is the famous K-pop band BTS’ webtoon Save Me. Fans love these kinds of new K-pop IPs as it is a packaged deal with music, comics, a detailed storyline, and fans get to immerse themselves in the group’s activities. The webtoon consists of a total of five episodes and is an omnibus format. It will be released on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST in North America and Japan via Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page. NCT: Dream Contact, is written and illustrated by three artists, namely ZQ, Kim Ho-ae, and Seo Geul.

The webtoon's storyline embodies the concept of NCT’s universe, where people connect and empathize through dreams and unite through music. The elements of dreams and the power of music combine, forging a strong bond among the members of NCT. The webtoon portrays a journey of growth, as characters overcome their fears and progress together. It will encompass the entire NCT universe, including its subunits: 127, DREAM, WayV, and DoJaeJung.

RIIZE webnovel Rise & Realize will also be released, know more

SM has partnered with Kakao Page to create a web novel that spotlights the members of SM's emerging rookie boy group, RIIZE. Scheduled to debut on September 4, 2023, with their first single album Get A Guitar, RIIZE is an eagerly anticipated boy group. Penned by Kim Ho Ae, Rise & Realize revolves around RIIZE's transformative journey through a real-time odyssey. The narrative is brought to life by the combined artistic talents of Nogon, who not only contributed to the storyline but also provided illustrations, and Nak Di.

The storyline follows the members of the boy group as they mature and triumph over challenges. The web novel is poised for release on August 19 through Kakao Page. Comprising a total of 24 episodes, it will be unveiled every Saturday over the course of three weeks. This poignant tale delves into the realm of youth, portraying the process of growth amidst life's trials and maturing through these experiences.

