RIIZE’s Anton thanks Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok for supporting group at first mini album RIIZING showcase

RIIZE’s Anton recently talked about Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo Seok during the showcase of their first mini album RIIZING. While addressing his fans he talked about the actor and thanked him for his support to the group.

Anton thanked Byeon Woo Seok for his support

On June 17, a showcase for RIIZE's first mini album, RIIZING, was held at Blue Square in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, with broadcaster Lee Seung Guk hosting the event. During the showcase, group member Anton expressed his gratitude to Senior Byeon Woo Seok, mentioning that he met him at last year's MAMA awards ceremony and also appreciated his kind words about RIIZE.

This is RIIZE’s second mini album and the title track, Boom Boom Bass, features a funky disco beat and a groovy bass line. The lyrics depict youth freely expressing their excitement for each other while playing the bass guitar.

RIIZE's first mini-album RIIZING will be fully released on various music sites on June 17, with the music video for the title track Boom Boom Bass available simultaneously on YouTube's SMTOWN channel. The vibrant and catchy lead track from RIIZE's first EP, RIIZING, features eight tracks and highlights the band's unique style with a strong emphasis on pulsating bass guitar rhythms.

In the accompanying music video, RIIZE takes viewers on an exhilarating journey through a music store, creating a whirlwind of excitement and chaos among the shelves of instruments. The upbeat melody and catchy lyrics emphasize their playful yet skilled approach to pop dance music, reinforcing their status as rising stars in the industry.

Boom Boom Bass follows the success of RIIZE's previous hits, including their debut single Get a Guitar and the digital sensation Talk Saxy, all of which celebrate the allure and magic of musical instruments. The band's ability to blend infectious beats with dynamic visual storytelling ensures that Boom Boom Bass is not just a song but an experience that resonates with fans worldwide.

More about RIIZE

RIIZE, a fifth-generation boy group under SM Entertainment, has captured global attention since their debut in September 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar. The group consists of seven talented members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton, who have swiftly gained recognition for their charisma, musical talent, and captivating performances.

Following their successful debut, which included achieving a million album sales in the first week and a memorable showcase at KCON LA, RIIZE has continued to impress with subsequent releases such as Talk Saxy and Love 119.

As they approach their first anniversary, RIIZE plans to conclude their fan concert tour in Seoul in September and will also release a Japanese single titled Lucky in July.

