RIIZE's comeback single Talk Saxy tops iTunes charts at No 1 in seven regions and enters top 10 globally

SM Entertainment's newest K-pop boy group RIIZE is gaining popularity day by day. They are also leaving a mark on the music charts globally with their refreshing music. The group's name is inspired by combining rise and realize, signifying growth and achieving dreams as one team. Their new single Talk Saxy is performing well on the music charts and fans are loving RIIZE's return in less than two months since its debut.

RIIZE's Talk Saxy tops iTunes charts globally

RIIZE's new single Talk Saxy was released on October 27. The K-pop group channeled the 90s vibe in their concept with a piece of catchy music. Ever since its release, Talk Saxy charted atop the iTunes music chart globally.

Talk Saxy reached No.1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in seven regions Thailand, Macau, Peru, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Belarus. It also entered the Top 10 list in sixteen regions like Indonesia, Norway, Japan, UAE, and more. Talk Saxy also reached No.1 on AWA's real-time chart in Japan.

RIIZE topped major charts both in South Korea and abroad, strengthening their status as next-level rookie in 2023. Watch the official music video for Talk Saxy below:

About RIIZE

RIIZE is a seven-member K-pop group under SM Entertainment. It consists of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee and Anton. RIIZE made its debut on September 4 with a single album called Get a Guitar which sold over a million copies. It consists of two tracks called Get a Guitar and Memories.

RIIZE also released a performance video for the track Siren as a pre-release. Memories and Siren witnessed a performance at the KCON LA in August. The K-pop group also released a web novel titled Rise & Realize in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment. They also won the Next Leader Award at The Fact Music Awards.

