RIIZE’s debut mini-album RIIZING becomes group’s fastest million-seller, achieving feat in 4 days

RIIZE is the captivating boy group that has been captivating listeners and fans with their addictive singles since its debut in 2023. They recently dropped their debut mini album RIIZING on June 17, 2024.

RIIZING, the latest album, has been announced to have sold 1 million copies in just 4 days of their release creating a new record for the group.

RIIZING becomes RIIZE’s fastest 1 million seller, in just 4 days of release

On June 20, 2024, it was revealed by Hanteo Chart that RIIZE’s debut mini-album RIIZING sold over 1 million copies in just 4 days of its release. RIIZING has now become the group’s fastest album to cross the 1 million sales mark.

RIIZE dropped their album RIIZING on June 17, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) alongside the rocking lead track Boom Boom Bass. The album features the previously released tracks by the boy group namely Siren, Impossible, 9 Days, Honestly, One Kiss, Talk Saxy, and Love 119.

Meanwhile, RIIZE has achieved the one million sales mark in the first week of release with both of their physical albums RIIZING and Get A Guitar.

Watch RIIZE’s latest lead track from RIIZING Boom Boom Bass here:

What is RIIZE up to nowadays?

RIIZE is a seven-member boy group with members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. However, Seunghan is currently on hiatus due to rumors regarding his personal life.

In other news, RIIZE is currently on their first-ever fan-con tour 2024 RIIZE FAN-CON TOUR ‘RIIZING DAY’. The tour began in Seoul on May 4 and 5. RIIZE will be making its next stop in Manila on July 14, moving to Singapore on July 20.

Later, the boy group will stop for two sets in Bangkok on July 27 and 28, then will take it ahead in Yokohama on July 30 and 31. RIIZE is scheduled to have stops in Osaka, Sendai, Gunma, Okayama, Hiroshima, Tokyo, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, and Nagoya in Japan.

2024 RIIZE FAN-CON TOUR ‘RIIZING DAY’ will finally have a huge finale in Seoul on September 14 and 15.

In other news, RIIZE will also be making a Japanese debut with their single LUCKY later this year.

