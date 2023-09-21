RIIZE's Eunseok was approached FOUR times by SM Entertainment? Netizens react to his casting story

Online communities take on how handsome RIIZE member Eunseok is, as he reveals his story of being cast by SM Entertainment. There are multiple casting stories shared by K-pop idols that have had netizens in shock, some are hilarious while some are emotional. Currently, RIIZE's Eunseok is gaining attention from fans in South Korea as well as international fans. Read on to know how he got cast by the agency.

RIIZE's Eunseok was approached four times by SM Entertainment

Eunseok is one of the vocalists from SM Entertainment's new boy group called RIIZE. While all the members of the group have been garnering attention for their ethereal visuals, Eunseok is currently in the spotlight for his beautiful looks and his casting story with the agency. He said that he was approached four times to join the agency as a trainee before he actually became a part of the SM Entertainment trainees. The agency did not reveal their identity so he did not pay much attention. The Get A Guitar singer said he was going back home after class when someone stopped him asking if he was interested in the entertainment business. In the beginning, he was not as interested but after being approached four times he was able to stand in front of the fans as his heart was moved. He was introduced as the visual member of the group previously which has led many netizens to believe that he was cast because of striking visuals.

Netizen's react

Many netizens expressed their gratitude towards the casting manager as Eunseok could debut with RIIZE. A fan on the X app (Formerly Twitter) said, "Casting manager thank you for persistently casting Eunseok". On the other hand, a fan was surprised as they said, "This must be the life of a handsome man".

About RIIZE's Eunseok

Eunseok was introduced as one of the SM Rookies last year and along with Seunghan, Shotaro, and Sungchan, he gave a vibrant performance as well. All the aforementioned members of RIIZE were witnessed giving an astonishing performance at the SMTOWN concert held in South Korea and Japan. He showed his vocals in Outro: Dream Routine by NCT U. He finally made his debut with group RIIZE on September 4 with the single Get A Guitar. Given their popularity even before they debuted despite being a part of a survival show, they sold 1 million copies of Get A Guitar on Hanteo Charts.

