RIIZE's Seunghan addresses recent controversy and writes an apology to fans on social media; full post inside

RIIZE member Seunghan attracted mixed reactions from netizens as old photos of him seemingly kissing a girl resurfaced on the internet. On August 30, the rookie idol who is yet to debut took to Instagram to write a formal apology to all the fans and people who are looking forward to the SM Entertainment boy group's debut in September.

RIIZE member Seunghan's apology

"Hello, this is Seunghan of RIIZE. I felt the need to address this before I stood in front of the fans, which is why I am writing this post. Firstly, I would like to sincerely apologize to all the fans who are supporting RIIZE. I have caused personal damage to the team members during the most important and decisive time before our debut, and I think I have also disappointed the members as well as the staff. I am very sorry as I could not apologize immediately because I was scared and anxious. All of this is happening due to my hastiness and with no excuse or blaming anyone, looking back at my past time and actions I have reflected a lot on it. Moving forward, I will keep RIIZE as my top priority. I will be more careful not only on stage with RIIZE but also in every situation I go through. With my actions, I will put in my best efforts so that you can feel my sincerity towards fans and the team. I would once again like to apologize and thank you for reading this long post".

Seunghan's Girlfriend Controversy

Earlier, there was considerable controversy about alleged pre-debut pictures of Seunghan and his rumored girlfriend that circulated on social media. Photos that showcased the 19-year-old idol presumably kissing someone appeared on the X platform on August 27. This gained mixed reactions from the netizens. While some fans strongly defended the musician, others demanded his removal from the team. However, on August 29, he was absent from the Naver NOW event. According to an SM Entertainment official, it was due to his poor health caused by cold and body aches. On August 30, the agency announced that it would take legal action against the person who circulated the photos regarding Seunghan’s personal life on social media and online communities.

