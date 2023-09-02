RIIZE’s Seunghan receives public apology from netizens who spread his and alleged girlfriends’s pictures

Earlier this week, photos of Seunghan and an alleged girlfriend from his pre-debut days surfaced online, triggering a range of rumors and speculations. Fan reactions were mixed, with some defending the singer's right to lead his personal life as an adult, while others criticized him, even resorting to protest trucks demanding his removal from RIIZE. Seunghan personally addressed the issue by issuing an apology through RIIZE's official Instagram account, and SM Entertainment cautioned that legal action would be taken against those responsible for spreading the photos.

Users who posted Seunghan’s pictures apologizes

Earlier, in response to the rumors and speculations surrounding Seunghan and the alleged pre-debut photos with his girlfriend, SM Entertainment had announced their intention to pursue robust legal action against the unauthorized leak of private images. Subsequently, several users on social media platforms are now issuing public apologies on their accounts, seemingly in an effort to avoid severe fines imposed by the court.

One particular user, who initially shared the leaked photos obtained from an anonymous post on their Twitter account, provided additional information on September 2 KST. They explained that the photos had originally surfaced from an anonymous source, along with a claim that Seunghan's girlfriend was born in 2005. The user first came across these images through a mutual online friend who shared the anonymous post. However, by the time they accessed the post, the original Tweet had been deleted.

Having saved the photos, the user posted them on their account with hashtags to draw attention, acknowledging that this was a mistake on their part. As the issue gained traction, they learned from a real-life friend that the speculation about the girlfriend's birth year (2005) was inaccurate. Consequently, they replied to their initial post to clarify that the girl was not a minor.

In conclusion, there is no concrete evidence to support the claim that Seunghan's girlfriend was a minor. The user concluded their statement by expressing their full awareness of the gravity of their mistakes. They confirmed that their post had been deleted and expressed deep remorse for causing concerns among many.

RIIZE’s Seunghan apologized for his actions

On August 30th, Seunghan took to RIIZE's Instagram to issue an apology. In his message, he expressed the necessity of addressing his fans before returning to perform in front of them. He began by extending a sincere apology to the fans who support RIIZE.

He went on to acknowledge that his personal issues had caused harm to the team during a crucial moment leading up to their debut, and he expressed his disappointment in letting down both his fellow members and the staff. He also expressed regret for not being able to apologize promptly, attributing his hesitation to fear and anxiety at the time.

Seunghan emphasized his refusal to place blame or make excuses, acknowledging that his imprudence had led to the situation. He shared that he had spent considerable time reflecting on his past actions.

In conclusion, he pledged to prioritize his commitment to RIIZE moving forward, promising to exercise greater care not only on stage but also in all aspects of his life. He committed to demonstrating his sincerity to both the team and their fans through his actions. He reiterated his apology and expressed gratitude to fans for taking the time to read his lengthy post.

Furthermore, SM Entertainment released a statement announcing their intention to pursue legal action against those responsible for leaking the photos.

