RIIZE's Seunghan receives public apology from account spreading misinformation in now-deleted statement

On November 22, KST, an announcement was made regarding RIIZE's Seunghan, stating that he would be taking an indefinite hiatus due to the dissemination of private content involving the artist. Subsequently, one of the accounts responsible for spreading misinformation about Seunghan has issued an apology. It's worth noting that the account has been deactivated since then.

RIIZE’s Seunghan accused of bad behavior by account

In a statement released on X and Weverse, SM Entertainment announced that RIIZE's Seunghan would go on hiatus indefinitely while the group promoted as six following his controversies. The company assured fans that an investigation would be conducted, and legal action would be taken against those responsible for sharing private content and spreading misinformation about the artist.

Before this official announcement, “detective” netizens had speculated about the potential identity of one of the leakers. There was a collective hope among fans that the individuals responsible would face consequences for their actions.

Now, one of the accounts responsible for spreading misinformation about Seunghan has issued an apology. On X, an account originally identified by the username @dzxr_drxzm had posted tweets claiming to possess information about Seunghan's "bad personality" from one of his friends. The posted "information" gained rapid traction, accumulating over millions of views and spreading across various online platforms.

On November 22, a few hours after SM Entertainment issued its first statement, @dzxr_drxzm switched their username to @bye_annyong and removed tweets related to Seunghan.

Later, they posted an apology in both Japanese and English, expressing a desire for Seunghan to remain a part of RIIZE and admitting they hadn't anticipated the impact of their tweets. It's worth noting that the user probably relied on a translation service for the English message, as they had previously mentioned a lack of understanding. They apologized for their tweet in the now-deleted message. Many fans came to Seunghan's rescue post he faced accusations and hate comments.

RIIZE’s Seunghan receives now deleted public apology

In their apology, they acknowledged that their choice of words was misleading and admitted the error in their communication. Honestly, they never anticipated the significance their tweet would gain. They recognized that what seemed like ordinary comments from regular people might have unintentionally portrayed Seunghan negatively, clarifying that they didn't perceive it as slander.

Expressing regret to Seunghan, they acknowledged the need to have deleted the content earlier. However, they also urged others to consider that being criticized could also be a form of slander. They emphasized their individuality in this matter.

Despite expressing a desire for Seunghan to leave and not assuming his activities would be indefinitely suspended, they clarified their stance on not wanting him in RIIZE. They conveyed that they are tired of external opinions on their statements and asserted their observation of Seunghan's journey since Luciz. They fondly recalled Seunghan's impressive performance with Song Taro, praising his dancing, singing, and looks. They clarified that their tweet, while an apology, did not solely prompt the mentioned incident regarding Seunghan. They again apologized for any misunderstandings that may have arisen.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: RIIZE's Seunghan’s alleged former friend accuses him of bad-mouthing fellow trainees