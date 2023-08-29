RIIZE's Seunghan to miss pre-recording schedule amid ongoing alleged girlfriend controversy

On August 29th, an announcement was made that Seunghan would not be attending RIIZE's pre-recording for Naver's new music show NPOP scheduled for later in the day. This announcement came amid the controversy surrounding Seunghan and the viral pictures with his alleged girlfriend.

An SM Entertainment representative has stepped up to confirm that Seunghan will not be attending the Naver NOW event scheduled for August 29. They elaborated that Seunghan's absence is due to his poor health condition caused by a cold and body aches. The news follows alleged photos of Seunghan kissing a woman that went viral on the internet. The photos have brought mixed reactions toward the idol member, who has yet to officially debut.

Earlier, alleged pre-debut photos of Seunghan and his suspected girlfriend went viral on social media, causing a significant stir. Netizens had mixed reactions to the news. While some fans are strongly defending the artist, others are even calling for his removal from the group. On August 27, pictures surfaced on the X platform showing the 19-year-old idol seemingly kissing someone; these images went viral after being posted by a few accounts. Whether these photos were taken in the past or more recently remains uncertain.

Given details such as Seunghan's hairstyle, ear piercings, and more, several fans speculated that the photos were captured after his introduction as a member of S.M.ROOKIES. Despite the controversy, the K-pop fandom, especially devoted RIIZE fans, united to defend Seunghan against the criticism that arose after the pictures spread across the internet.

Meanwhile, RIIZE is gearing up for its much-anticipated debut. The seven-member group comprises Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. On August 21, RIIZE pre-released Memories, which swiftly topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in eight regions. At present, the group is in preparation for their highly awaited debut with their inaugural single album "Get A Guitar," scheduled for release on September 4.

Among the seven members, fans held particularly high expectations for four: Seunghan and Eunseok, who were previously introduced as SMROOKIES, and Sungchan and Shotaro, who were recently incorporated into this new group from NCT.

SM Entertainment has also collaborated with Kakao to unveil the group's inaugural web novel titled Rise & Realize. The webtoon encompasses the group's beginning, with Realtime Odyssey and episodes 1 and 2 have already been broadcasted on August 19th at 10:00 PM KST via Kakao Page.

