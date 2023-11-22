RIIZE’s Seunghan to take indefinite hiatus following controversies; details inside

Seunghan, a member of the band RIIZE, has decided to take an indefinite hiatus from his activities within the group due to recent controversies. Consequently, the band will continue its endeavors with a temporary shift to a six-member configuration for the time being.

SM Entertainment announces Seunghan's indefinite hiatus from RIIZE amidst controversies

In a recent official statement released by SM Entertainment on November 22, the agency revealed that Seunghan, a member of the popular group RIIZE, will be taking an indefinite hiatus from his activities. The decision comes in the wake of controversies surrounding Seunghan's personal life, circulating on social media and online communities.

According to the statement, Seunghan expressed deep apologies and remorse for causing disappointment and turmoil not only among the RIIZE team and its members but also to the fans. Feeling immense mental pressure and responsibility, he made the difficult decision to temporarily halt his activities with the group.

SM Entertainment acknowledged the challenging nature of the situation and, respecting Seunghan's desire not to harm the team further, decided on the indefinite suspension of his activities. RIIZE will now be promoted as a six-member group, excluding Seunghan.

The statement addressed the unauthorized leaks and circulation of videos and photos from Seunghan's time during his trainee days before his debut. SM Entertainment emphasized that these materials were deliberately edited and reproduced to create misunderstandings. The agency also highlighted the malicious intent of spreading false information and fabricated messenger conversations to defame the artist.

In response to these actions, SM Entertainment announced plans to file a legal complaint at the local police station against those responsible for the leaks and circulation. The agency is considering additional legal actions, not only for defamation but also for various illegal acts such as cybercrimes and threats.

The agency expressed deep apologies to fans for the abrupt situation and explained that the decision was made after careful discussions with the artist himself. SM Entertainment pledged to respond strongly to any form of secondary harm, including the generation, circulation, and reproduction of thoughtless rumors regarding Seunghan.

Controversies surrounding RIIZE’s Seunghan

Multiple private video clips of the K-pop idol have leaked, including a controversial photo from August 2023 showing Seunghan kissing a girl. These leaks sparked a considerable backlash from fans. While many expressed outrage online, some fans rallied in support, condemning the unauthorized sharing of celebrities' photos. Eventually, both Seunghan and SM Entertainment issued an apology for this specific incident.

Not long ago, another video surfaced online showing individuals resembling RIIZE’s Seunghan and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin. Allegedly, during an Instagram Live session, they appeared to mock LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae. However, fans quickly clarified that the singers never insulted Eunchae, citing a mistranslation in the live stream.

Recently, someone claiming to be an old friend of Seunghan shared on Instagram that the singer spoke negatively about fellow trainees. Screenshots of these claims circulated on an online community, alleging Seunghan's authoritative behavior, boasting about interactions with trainees from other companies, and using inappropriate language, which reportedly caused friends to cut ties.

