RIIZE's Seunghan’s alleged former friend accuses him of bad-mouthing fellow trainees

RIIZE is a rookie boy band managed by SM Entertainment and Seunghan is one of the band members who has been grabbing eyeballs for his pre-debut behavior. The K-pop idol Seunghan has found himself embroiled in another controversy yet again. Just a few days after a video of Seunghan circulated online where he was smoking publicly on the streets, Seunghan has become the target of another heated argument online.



A non-celebrity, who claims to be an old friend of Seunghan, has alleged on Instagram stories that the singer used to bad-mouth fellow trainees. A netizen further posted the screenshots of the claims on an online community.

In the post, the anonymous user claimed that Seunghan exhibited an authoritative nature and bragged about seeing female trainees from other companies. His allegations further went on to indicate that the star’s dominating nature and foul mouth made his friends cut ties with him.

RIIZE's Seunghan and TXT’s Soobin leaked a conversation on Instagram Live

A couple of days ago, Seunghan stirred controversy when a video surfaced online featuring individuals who resembled RIIZE’s Seunghan and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin. In the video, the duo was doing an Instagram Live and during their interaction, they had allegedly mocked LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae. Fans immediately came forward to clarify that the singers never insulted Eunchae and it was a mistranslated livestream.

Seunghan’s pre-debut behavior causes outrage among fans

There have been multiple instances where the K-pop idol’s private video clips have been leaked. Earlier in August 2023, a photo of Seunghan kissing a girl had leaked online which faced massive backlash from fans.

While these incidents have drawn the majority of negative reactions online, a section of fans has also come in support, condemning the unauthorized posting of celebrity’s personal photos on online communities. However, Seunghan and SM Entertainment later posted an apology for this particular incident,

