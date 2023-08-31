RIIZE's Shotaro, Sungchan, Wonbin, and more; Who is the K-pop group's visual member? VOTE
RIIZE's Shotaro, Eunseok, Wonbin, and more are taking over the internet with their mesmerizing visuals. It's time for you to pick the visual of the K-pop group.
Key Highlight
RIIZE members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, Seunghan, and Anton are known for their striking visuals. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can pick the visual of the group
RIIZE members' amazing visuals
All RIIZE members were announced on August 1 through their official social media. One of the most awaited debuts of a K-pop group this year, all the members of the group gained massive attention even before their introduction. Shotaro and Sungchan were already known to the world since they used to be a part of the K-pop group NCT before. Eunseok and Seunghan were introduced as SM Trainees in 2022. The last three members introduced were Sohee, Wonbin, and Anton. Wonbin gained attention as he resembled a lot with an AI K-pop idol called Seung. SUPERKIND's Seung and Wonbin look so similarly handsome that fans' say they could be brothers.
Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: What's in BTS' fridge? Throwback to when Jin and Jimin revealed Korean superstars' living habits
Inaas Fatima Khan is a media graduate from the University of Mumbai. She is a Hallyu enthusiast from Korean music and Ko... Read more