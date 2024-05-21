RIIZE’s Sohee reveals Wonbin is watching Lovely Runner; fans eagerly await Byeon Woo Seok's reaction

RIIZE member Sohee revealed that his fellow group member Wonbin is watching Lovely Runner. Fans are now eagerly awaiting Byeon Woo Seok's reaction to this news. Byeon Woo Seok, a known RIIZE fan, stars in the show, making this connection especially exciting for fans. It highlights how the group he admires is watching the show he is part of.

During a Weverse conversation with a fan, RIIZE member Sohee revealed that he wants to watch Lovely Runner, but it's difficult for him because it's not available on the OTT platforms he subscribes to. He also mentioned that his fellow member Wonbin is watching the show.

In a conversation with a fan, Wonbin himself admitted to watching Lovely Runner and revealed that he's already on the 10th episode. A fan recommended Lovely Runner to Sohee on May 13th, and by May 18th, Wonbin had already watched up to episode 10. This has led fans to speculate whether Wonbin started watching the show before it was recommended to Sohee or if he began watching it five days ago and binged all the episodes. Either way, fans are eagerly awaiting lead star Byeon Woo Seok's reaction.

Byeon Woo Seok is a huge fan of RIIZE, and this news might be very exciting for him, so fans are eager to see his reaction. The actor has often expressed his admiration for the group and his hope to meet them someday. This wish came true, as shown by photos of him with RIIZE on his Instagram.

He even mentioned the group during his appearance on MBC FM4U’s Your 2PM Date With JaeJae while discussing his upcoming role in the Netflix series, Lovely Runner. On the show, he shared a video message for his favorite member Anton . With this charming connection, fans are keen to know how Byeon Woo Seok feels about Wonbin watching his show.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a hit web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the talented mind behind Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeop and Moon Ga Young’s True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a time-travel romance drama that poses an intriguing question: “If you could, would you go back in time to save your ultimate bias? Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a devoted fan heartbroken by the loss of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who journeys through time to alter his tragic fate.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Childhood connections in K-dramas; Decoding importance of cliched tropes in Lovely Runner, True Beauty and more