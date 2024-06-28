NewJeans successfully held their two-day fanmeeting in Japan called Bunnys Camp at Tokyo Dome. With a sold-out concert event, the venue was completely filled with fans from all over the country. Furthermore, the group had exciting performances lined up, including Rina Sawayama, which further made the crowd dance with excitement.

Rina Sawayama joins NewJeans' Hyein on stage for a special performance

On June 27, 2024, Newjeans held the second day of their Japan fan concert, Bunnies Camp, at Tokyo Dome It was the first time that the group had held an event in Japan, and it was met with an overwhelming response from the fans. Moreover, group member Hyein gave a surprising solo performance along with pop artist Rina Sawayama on the artist’s popular track, Bad Friend.

The singers were met with a welcoming response from the fans as they showcased their excitement about the collaboration. Furthermore, Rina Sawayama also posed with the group for a picture while doing the OMG pose.

However, some of Rina Sawayama’s fans are unhappy with the singer for taking a picture with Min Hee Jin, CEO of ADOR. The fans found it hypocritical of the artist to be associated with the CEO for her troubling controversies. Min Hee Jin has been accused of taking inspiration from “pedophilic” material in her past work and has been criticized for it. The response from fans prompted the artist to block multiple accounts on her social media account which has led to an uproar online for not taking accountability.

More about Bunnys Camp 2024 and NewJeans

In addition to Rina Sawayama performing at the Bunnys Camo, Japanese popular singer YOASOBI also gave a special guest performance on June 26, 2024. Moreover, due to high demand from local fans, the production team had to open more seats for the fans at the event, which went on to showcase Newjeans' massive popularity.

NewJeans made their official Japanese debut with a double-single EP on June 21, 2024. It consists of four tracks: the title track, Supernatural, and the B-side, Right Now, along with instrumental versions of both songs. The group is formed by ADOR and consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation.

