Into The Ring’s Nana in talks to star alongside Jang Dong Yoon in the new fantasy drama ‘My Man is Cupid’

‘My Man is Cupid' is a romance between a fairy who fell in love after being shot by his bow and a woman who got entangled in that love. Jang Dong Yoon takes on the role of fairy Cheon Sang Hyeok, and Nana will play Oh Baek Ryun, a veterinarian at a well known veterinary hospital.

'My Man is Cupid' will start filming early next year, and the production has yet to be decided. Nana is a South Korean singer, actress and model, known for her work as a group member of the South Korean girl group After School and its subgroups, Orange Caramel and After School Red. As an actress, Nana starred in various television dramas such as ‘Love Weaves Through a Millennium’ (2015), ‘The Good Wife’ (2016), ‘Kill It’ (2019) and ‘Justice’ (2019).

Nana also made her return to music after 6 years through the drama with the release of her first OST, ‘Our Memories in Summer’ with co-star Park Sung Hoon. On September 7, it was confirmed that Nana would star in a new MBC drama ‘Oh My Ladylord’ with ‘Lee Min Ki’ set to premiere on March 24, 2021.After the completion of ‘Oh My Ladylord’, it was announced on May 28th of 2021 that Nana was cast in Netflix upcoming series ‘Glitch’ as Heo Bora alongside actress ‘Jeon Yeo Been’.

Jang Dong Yoon starred in the historical romantic comedy drama titled ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ along with actress Kim So Hyun. He gained recognition and increased popularity for his role as the cross-dressing protagonist. He won the Excellence Award- Actor in a Miniseries at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards and Best New Actor award at the 7th APAN Star Awards.

In 2020, he was cast in another indie film, ‘Run Boy Run’ by director Oh Won Jae. He also starred in South Korea's first military thriller drama set in the demilitarized zone, Search as a military dog handler. In 2021, ‘Joseon Exorcist’, a show where Jang Dong Yoon was one of the leading stars, was cancelled after airing two episodes during the controversy over historical inaccuracies, such as incorrect use of Chinese traditional props. Actors began to delete drama-related social media posts and Jang Dong Yoon was the first among the actors to post his position and apology.

