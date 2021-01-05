The RISE of WONHO: How Lee Hoseok became an unstoppable force to be reckoned with

WONHO is one of the most prominent soloists of the generation and he is taking over the world, one release at a time. Let's take a look at how his musical style has evolved in the past year.

One of the most talented, soulful and precious vocalists of K-Pop, a masterful dancer with abs of steel and a heart of gold had to go through several adversities to get to where he is now. Wonho or Lee Hoseok, started his musical career as a part of the Starship Entertainment project group called Nu Boyz before debuting in MONSTA X upon winning an idol survival reality show called ‘No Mercy’. He was a vocalist for the group and also largely participated in writing, composing and arranging songs for the same. Getting to MONSTA X was hard enough but having to leave the group following a series of false accusations was unbelievably difficult. Especially considering how a huge part of MONSTA X’s success was owed just as much to Wonho as the rest of the members, leaving what was not only a group or a team but a family was perhaps one of the most traumatic and selfless decisions he could have ever taken. However, despite the heartbreak and the ostracization that the South Korean media subjected him to for a while after the news broke, Wonho did not give up on his own dreams. It takes immense strength to build something up but it takes even more courage to start afresh and rebuild it from the ground up after a hurricane blows over it, ruining everything in its wake. Wonho exhibited extraordinary bravery, resilience and power when he finally made his debut as a solo artist on September 4, 2020.

Losing You

WONHO came back stronger than ever before, setting up a beautifully strong foundation for his solo career through the pre-release English track ‘Losing You’. Wonho had not only written the song but also composed and produced it. His musicality came through in this track clearer than ever before and the innate focus closing in on Wonho’s voice alone, devoid of any distraction whatsoever was what brought out his incredible musical genius in its true form. The music video only adds to the emotional quotient of the song which, by virtue of its existence alone, elicits a tear. One of the most prominent emotions that stands out in the song is his sincerity and keeping in mind just how his world got turned upside down and he chose to make a decision simply for the sake of the greater good of his group rather than hiding behind passive silence, the lyrics of the song seem much deeper than they appear. Being able to express himself for the entirety of a song is also bringing out something in Wonho that has never been seen before. He always had passion and intensity in his voice but it feels as though he’s finally letting all his artistic faculties take over. Dare one say, he’s the brightest shining star now more than ever.

Open Mind

Nothing screams Lee Hoseok more than the title track for Wonho’s debut EP, ‘Open Mind’. Safe to say, Wonho went viral immediately following his debut and the traces of that breakthrough success still surround him. ‘Open Mind’ is vastly different from the forlorn piano ballad which was ‘Losing You’ and in this track, Wonho reinvents the electro-funk, retro-synth groove, bringing a new colour to the K-Pop industry. This has always been Wonho’s speciality and being able to put in on full display feels like a strange newfound liberation. It is obvious that Wonho has discovered and mastered his original sound and there’s no stopping him anymore. He is fearless while experimenting with genres and he does so in an artful manner, smoothing over every single edge. Wonho wasn’t just re-debuting with Open Mind but despite what the lyrics seem to convey, the sheer power and intensity of the track is a challenge to the system instead. Without a doubt, complete creative liberty is bringing forth a whole new side to Wonho and all we need to do is keep an open mind.

Flash

Immediately after his debut, Wonho held his very first solo music concert on September 27, 2020. His live vocals and performances were always a thing of wonder but getting the entire stage to himself, Wonho could truly open up. His mettle as an artist in his own right regardless of his musical past was proved without an iota of hesitation at this concert. It was here that Wonho pre-released a song called ‘Flash’ from his upcoming album. ‘Flash’ takes us back to the ballad genre, backed perfectly by the most gorgeous piano. What stands out in this song and its performance is the fact that Wonho successfully makes a solo song feel like a group effort. His vocal tone and pitch keep changing according to the demands of the song ever so subtly and he switches from honey-like vocals to a deep-voiced rap with such ease that it fees implausible that the song is being performed by one single individual. Wonho alone holds the power and versatility of a whole band in his voice alone and his touching lyricism is just the cherry on the cake. It is common knowledge among WENEES that Wonho is an especially sensitive and empathetic person and the fact that he almost choked up by the end of his performance shows just how much heart he pours into his music. The one thing that resounds throughout this new beginning for Wonho is that his truth is expressed through his music. That is something which is very rarely found in artists of this generation and that is precisely why this artist right here, deserves to be cherished.

