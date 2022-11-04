Rishab Shetty shares a video of meeting AB de Villiers; Here's how the cricket legend reacted to Kantara

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become the next big thing from the South film industry after movies like Baahubali, RRR, and KGF. It has reached every corner and is receiving critical acclaim from not just audiences but celebs, cricketers, and politicians as well. Now, the latest celebrity to heap praises for the film is former cricketer AB de Villiers. The actor-director recently met the cricketer and also shared a video with him. Rishab Shetty recently met former South African international cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) star AB de Villiers. Mr 360 praised the actor and gave a shoutout to Kantara. In a new video, he is seen with Rishab. The cricketer shouts 'Kantara' with a great deal of enthusiasm.

Watch Rishab Shetty's video with AB de Villiers here:



Kantara and its massive success Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine right now post the tremendous success of his latest release, Kantara The edge-of-the-seat action thriller has been getting phenomenal reviews from both critics and cinephiles. The star and film were also praised by the who's who from the film fraternity including Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Anushka Shetty, Ram Gopal Varma, and many others. In fact. Superstar Rajinikanth personally called in Rishab Shetty and felicitated him and said the movie gave him 'goosebumps'.

