Rising actor Choo Young Woo reportedly cast as one of the leads in School 2021, replacing Kim Young Dae

The 'Kim Young Dae vs Kingsland' issue may have finally been resolved! For those unversed, Kim Young Dae opted out of 'School 2021' causing a furore in the K-drama fandom! The production team of 'School 2021' alleged that the actor left the drama without any negotiation. Kim Young Dae's agency accused Kingsland of being unprofessional about script readings and meetings, causing the actor to opt for the drama.

Kingsland assured audiences that they are working hard on finding a replacement for Kim Young Dae and present an amazing drama to audiences by the second half of the year, and it seems like their wish might have come true! Rising actor Choo Young Woo has been offered the role of Jung Young Joo in 'School 2021', a role originally offered to Kim Young Dae. Jung Young Joo is a transfer student who harbours a secret and shares a secret past with Gong Ki Joon, raising anticipation for their relationship. WEi's Kim Yohan will play Gong Ki Joon!

Choo Young Woo's agency J Wide Company confirmed the casting offer and said that he is positively considering appearing in KBS2's 'School 2021'. Choo Young Woo, who first appeared in the web drama 'You Make Me Dance' in February, is about to make his first small screen debut in the KBS2 drama 'Police University' on August 9. Meanwhile, School 2021 starring WEi's Kim Yohan, Choi Yi Hyun and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol is scheduled to air in the second half of the year.

