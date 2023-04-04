Rising K-Pop group NMIXX takes the music industry by storm with expérgo; debuts on Billboard 200 Chart

NMIXX, a six-member South Korean girl group, has made their way onto the Billboard 200 chart with their first extended play (EP) ‘expérgo’. This is the group’s first appearance on the Billboard 200. This is a remarkable achievement for the rising K-pop group, who made their debut just last year.

Billboard announced the debuts on their latest Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States, on April 3. With 10,000 units sold, NMIXX's first EP, 'expérgo,' debuted at No. 122 this week, earning the group their first Billboard 200 entry. While "expérgo" sold 630,811 copies in its first week, they became the girl group with the eighth-highest first-week sales in Hanteo history.

The Rise of NMIXX: A Look at Their Journey to Success

NMIXX has been making waves in the K-pop industry since their debut in 2022, and ‘expérgo’ has further solidified their position as a rising star in the music industry. The group's unique blend of powerful vocals, intricate choreography, and captivating visuals has garnered them a dedicated fanbase.

‘expérgo’ was released on March 20, 2022, with the lead single ‘Love Me Like This’ showcasing NMIXX's unique style and features a dynamic and upbeat sound with lyrics that encourage listeners to let go of their fears and be confident in themselves. The music video for the track showcases the group's impeccable choreography and visually stunning aesthetics, further highlighting their artistic talent.

The EP has received critical acclaim and has also been well-received by fans. ‘expérgo’ debuted at number 122 on the Billboard 200 chart, making NMIXX the first female K-pop group to make their debut on the chart with their debut EP. This is a huge milestone for the group and showcases their growing popularity in the global music scene.

The Future of NMIXX: What's Next for the Group?

NMIXX's success on the Billboard 200 is a milestone for the group, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for them. The group has already shown their potential as performers and their ability to captivate audiences with their music and dance. As NMIXX continues to gain popularity and make their mark in the music industry, with their versatility and willingness to explore different genres and styles. Fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for the group and showing unwavering support and love for the girls. With their talent, hard work, and dedication, it's clear that NMIXX is on the path to becoming a major player in the K-pop industry.

