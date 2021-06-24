Rising KPop group Brave Girls to host their first solo online and offline fan meeting on THIS date

Read on to know how you can meet Brave Girls, online or offline, at their fan event!

The Rollin’ superstar group Brave Girls will be spending some quality time with their fans in both online and offline events. The four-member group was on the verge of disbanding when a fan edit of their 2017 song Rollin’ made them soar like a phoenix and top multiple music charts. The group has since then been busy with promotions, comeback and brand endorsements, something that they never thought would have been possible.

Now, for the first time in almost 10 years, Brave Girls announced their first-ever fanmeeting. The fan meeting will be held both online and offline, and is titled ‘Summer Queen Party’. This event holds more meaning to the members as it was a promise to their fans if the group won first place at a music show. When they did, both fans and the group were overjoyed with the abundance of love and support they had received from the fans.

Brave Entertainment also shared, “Brave Girls are currently busy with their promotional activities for their new mini album 'Summer Queen', but the members are preparing for the fan meeting with excitement, and are actively offering their opinions for the event." Offline ticket sales for Summer Queen Party will start on July 28, 8 PM KST whereas online tickets will start on July 7, 3 PM KST to July 25.

Brave Girls recently released their new album ‘Summer Queen’, after almost four years of no release. The title track ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’ won first place at music shows, while offering fun performances.

When did Brave Girls debut? Brave Girls debuted in 2011 with single album 'The Difference'. Who are the current members in Brave Girls? Brave Girls currently consists of four members - Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna. Who are the former members of Brave Girls? Brave Girls former members are ex-leader Eunyoung, Seo-A, Yejin, Yoojin, Hyeran and Hayun. Hayun was the most recent one to leave the group. She left in 2018. What are Brave Girls fans called? Brave Girls fans are called FEARLESS.

Credits :News1

