Rising star Shin Jae Ha joins Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon in tvN’s new drama ‘One Shot Scandal’

Shin Jae Ha takes on the role of Ji Dong Hee, the main office manager of Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho), an instructor in the drama. Nicknamed 'Dong Hee Bin', who has admired her first-time instructor, 'Dong Hee Bin', who has admired the stench, and his affection and etiquette are unique, he is a competent person who flexibly takes care of his quirky and eccentric teeth and receives scout offers without envy.

In addition to Shin Jae Ha's charming acting, expectations are being raised for the extraordinary chemistry that will be created with Jung Kyung Ho (Choi Chi Yeol), and his ever-changing character transformation is drawing more attention. Shin Jae Ha, who previously announced the casting news for SBS 'Taxi Driver 2', his first comeback after being discharged from the military, joined as 'On Ha Jun’ , a new knight he wants to take care of.

tvN's new drama 'One Shot Scandal' is a drama depicting a bittersweet scandal between the hot-blooded female president of a national representative side dish store who entered the entrance exam hell late and the Ilta instructor who became a star at No. 1 private education. It tells the story of warm and cold, sweet and dizzying 'people' against the backdrop of infinite competition hell.

Shin Jae Ha, who has been loved by the public by stably digesting her roles in many works such as tvN 'Prison Playbook', MBC 'Welcome 2 Life', SBS 'VIP', tvN '(I don't know much)', etc. Even more attention is paid to his performance, which will fill the year 2023 with his hard work after his discharge. Meanwhile, tvN's new drama 'One Shot Scandal' is scheduled to air in the first half of 2023.

