Rising stars of Kpop, rookie groups T1419 and OMEGA X, to make their first ever appearances in Weekly Idol

Rookie groups OMEGA X and T1419 appear on the "Rookie Special" episode of popular show "Weekly Idol".

According to reports, OMEGA X and T1419 will appear on MBC M/MBC Every1's Weekly Idol. The two teams will be recording on June 21 for a Rookie Special episode of the show. Weekly Idol is an entertainment program focusing on idol singers. Since its first broadcast in 2011, famous K-Pop idols in Korea have been constantly appearing on Weekly Idol and capturing the attention of global fans.

This time, with their passion and enthusiasm, two rising K-Pop groups of the 4th generation would be appearing on the show.

Eleven-member group OMEGA X will make their debut in the music industry with the release of their first mini album VAMOS on June 30.

The group is gaining attention even before debut as a complete boy group with the relaunch of some of its members who were previously in the circle as members of boy groups like Seven O'clock, Spectrum, ENOi, 1THE9, Limitless, Snuper and 1Team among others.

On the other hand, nine-member boy group T1419 took its first step into the music industry on January 11 this year with the release of their first single Before Sunrise Part. 1. Not long after the release of their debut single, the group made their first comeback on March 31 with Before Sunrise Part. 2.

Through T1419, MLD Entertainment, with Korean IT company NHN's entertainment subsidiary and Sony Music Entertainment, is working to present a super-large rookie boy group, composed of 5 Korean members and 4 Japanese members who have the visuals, the vocal, rap, and performance skills as well as communication skills.

The episode of MBC M/MBC Every1's Weekly Idol starring OMEGA X and T1419 will be broadcast on June 30.

