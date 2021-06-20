Rising super group Brave Girls reveal the number of commercials filmed & it will definitely shock you!

Read on to know the number of commercials the popular girl group has filmed!

The girl group Brave Girls turned the world upside down in February 2021, when they rose to the top of the charts with a three-year old song. Yuna, a member of the group, had hinted that the group was on the verge of disbandment many times, even saying that there are no plans of a comeback. In a surprising turn of events, the group now tops music charts and members also come in the top of girl group individual brand rankings!

Two members of the group, Minyoung and Eunji, recently appeared on the entertainment talk show ‘Point of Omniscient Interfere’. It is a documentary style show where they observe the life of their guests. Comedian Yang Se Hyung showed a scene from their latest music video, Chi Mat Ba Ram and revealed that the girls now have filmed 12 commercials after appearing on the show. While 12 is a huge number in itself, Minyoung revealed the actual number of commercials they had filmed for. Much to everyone’s surprise, Minyoung said, “There are more than 25 commercials now. We filmed advertisements for fried chicken, fashion, and even for alcoholic beverages and buildings.”

With this surprising information, MC Jeon Hyun Moo jokingly said that it is possible for the girls to live just with the things they advertise as it’s basically a whole departmental store!

A fan edit of the 2017 song Rollin’ went viral in February 2021, making Brave Girls quite literally the talk of the town. Especially after knowing that the group was almost getting ready for disbandment as even members had moved out of their dorms. This unimaginable success came to the group after almost 10 years, as they debuted in 2011.

Credits :News1

