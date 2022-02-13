Ritam Srivastav on Raktanchal 2: It was absolutely fantastic shooting with new characters

'Raktanchal 2' director Ritam Srivastav throws light on his working experience with the cast and also gives an insight into the shooting of the series and the challenges of finishing filming.

The crime drama series features Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma. 'Raktanchal 2' stars several fresh faces on which Ritam Srivastav expresses his views.

"It was absolutely fantastic and really good fun to shoot with new characters like Ashish Vidyarthi and Mahie Gill who are veterans along with Karan Patel. They are all fabulous actors and amazing human beings," he says.

Based on some true events that took place in Purvanchal, the series is shot in Uttar Pradesh. The entire cast has to overcome several obstacles to reach the final pack-up.

On communicating more about this, Ritam adds: "So we had again multiple locations in the second season which are more than a hundred in number. Also, the shoot went through a lot because of the Covid situation and we had to finish our shoot over two pandemic waves."

"During the second wave, we were shooting in Banaras and we had to stop shooting because of the catastrophe. Again we resumed and the third wave attacked but ultimately we finished because of the team's unapologetic dedication. The show also has a lot of action sequences which are very draining. And we shot in March-April in Banaras which was very hot so yeah it's tough," briefs the director on the turmoil of filming for 'Raktanchal 2'.

'Raktanchal 2' streams on MX Player.

