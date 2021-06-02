Riteish Deshmukh to make his digital debut with Veere Di Wedding director, Shashanka Ghosh

After his digital debut, Riteish will move onto a social comedy produced by Ronnie Screwvala followed by his ambitious trilogy on Chahatrapati Shivaji Maharaj directed by Nagraj Manjule. Details

The Hindi film actors are slowly transitioning to the OTT space as the big wigs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan among others are all set to be a part of web series soon. While Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani have already made their debut in the digital world, their Masti co-star, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to make his foray into the world of web. According to latest buzz in the media, the actor is teaming up with Veere Di Wedding fame, Shashanka Ghosh on a film which will be streamed on Netflix.

“This Netflix Original was earlier supposed to go on floors in late February but was pushed after the Maharashtra government announced the lockdown in response to the devastating COVID-19 wave currently ravaging India. The film is now scheduled to hit the floors in July if the shooting restrictions are lifted by then. Riteish Deshmukh is said to be playing a larger-than-life character in this social-comedy, meant for a 2022 premiere,” read a report by Peeping Moon.

This series will be produced by renowned writer, Rajat Arora, known for films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, The Dirty Picture, and Kick among others. Apart from Riteish, the film will feature a top actress from the South Indian industry. After wrapping up the yet untitled project, Riteish is expected to move onto a social comedy produced by Ronnie Screwvala followed by his ambitious trilogy on Chahatrapati Shivaji Maharaj directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Shashanka on the other hand is working also working on the adaptation of Hollywood comedy, Begin Again.

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan and The Night Manager team on the look out for a baddie as Manoj Bajpayee bows out

Credits :Peeping Moon

Share your comment ×