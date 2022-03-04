Riteish Deshmukh reviews Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game; Says ‘Mam you’re unbelievably amazing’
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit is all over the headlines as she recently made her digital debut with the OTT show The Fame Game. The actress has been receiving praises and appreciation for her powerful performance in the web series. Recently, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle and shared his review and revealed that for the first time he and his wife Genelia binged watched all the episodes at a stretch. “For the first time @geneliad and me binged watched all the episodes of of a series- 6-7hrs at a stretch… absolutely enjoyed this edge of the seat emotional thriller.#TheFameGame @MadhuriDixit Mam you are unbelievably amazing in the show. @karanjohar take a bow my friend,” he wrote.
The Dhamaal actor added, “@karanjohar, @apoorvamehta18 you guys are gold for backing concepts like these. #ManavKaul what an incredible actor you are. #SanjayKapoor we want to see more of you. Many congratulations to the entire team- @NetflixIndia Sri Rao, Karishma Kohli, Bijoy Nambiar- Awesomeeeeee”. Madhuri Dixit was quick to notice Riteish’s review. Resharing his tweet, Madhuri said, “Thank you so much. So glad you and @genelia enjoyed watching it.”
Earlier today, Madhuri Dixit thanked her fans for all the love she has received and hosted an AMA (ask me anything) session on Twitter. She picked her favourite film with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed if there are any similarities between her and Anamika Anand (the character she plays in The Fame Game). When asked about the similarities and differences between her and Anamika, Madhuri responded, "We’re both stars, mothers, wifes, daughters… but the similarity ends there."
Advertisement
Credits: Riteish Deshmukh Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!