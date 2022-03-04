Riteish Deshmukh reviews Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game; Says ‘Mam you’re unbelievably amazing’

Madhuri Dixit is all over the headlines as she recently made her digital debut with the OTT show The Fame Game. The actress has been receiving praises and appreciation for her powerful performance in the web series. Recently, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle and shared his review and revealed that for the first time he and his wife Genelia binged watched all the episodes at a stretch. “For the first time @geneliad and me binged watched all the episodes of of a series- 6-7hrs at a stretch… absolutely enjoyed this edge of the seat emotional thriller.#TheFameGame @MadhuriDixit Mam you are unbelievably amazing in the show. @karanjohar take a bow my friend,” he wrote.

The Dhamaal actor added, “@karanjohar, @apoorvamehta18 you guys are gold for backing concepts like these. #ManavKaul what an incredible actor you are. #SanjayKapoor we want to see more of you. Many congratulations to the entire team- @NetflixIndia Sri Rao, Karishma Kohli, Bijoy Nambiar- Awesomeeeeee”. Madhuri Dixit was quick to notice Riteish’s review. Resharing his tweet, Madhuri said, “Thank you so much. So glad you and @genelia enjoyed watching it.”

Take a look: