Ritvik Sahore on playing a passionate lover boy in ‘Indori Ishq’: My character in the show is very intense

Ritvik Sahore who will be playing a lovelorn boy in the upcoming show Indori Ishq speaks about his intense character and what happens when the love turns dark. Read further to know more.

Ritvik Sahore who has previously played one of the leading parts in Sharman Joshi led ‘Ferrari Ki Sawaari’ and played the young Aparshakti Khurana in Aamir Khan led ‘Dangal’ will now be starring in the upcoming romantic drama ‘Indori Ishq’ which will premiere on an OTT platform. He is playing a young lover who falls in love madly but soon realizes that love can have more than one shade and it can often be dark. Ritvik, who plays Kunal in the series is more of a victim of unfaithfulness and rules of commitment as opposed to his partner. Ritvik recently chatted with the Times of India about his character and what it was like to be a part of Indori Ishq.

Speaking about playing Kunal and his equation vis-a-vis other characters in the show, Ritvik said, “ My character in Indori Ishq is very intense, its drastically different from who I am in real life and contrary to what I have portrayed before on-screen as well. Kunal is just like any other young man who is in love but he soon discovers that his affection isn’t reciprocated by his partner. All the mushiness of being in love and thinking about his crush disappears and his perfect life suddenly falls apart.” He added, “Playing Kunal, a victim of Tara’s blatant rejection showed me how easy it is to lose your sense of reality and self-respect in the hope of redeeming your love.”

Since the release of the trailer, the show has garnered hype with a certain section of the audience who will be interested in a twisted love story. Indori Ishq will release on an OTT platform on 10 June.

Credits :Times of India

