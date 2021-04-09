River Where The Moon Rises to be nominated for an International Emmy award?

River Where The Moon Rises announces that they have officially reached the end of filming. Read on to find out.

It is truly commendable how River Where The Moon re-assembled themselves after Ji Soo's untimely departure. The cast and the crew of River Where The Moon Rises re-grouped and got back to re-filming the remaining portions in no time. Actor Na In Woo replaced Ji Soo as General On Dal, and was well-received by audiences. Now, we hear River Where The Moon Rises will be submitted for consideration at International Emmy Awards. Read further to find out.

According to a report by Newsen, On April 9, the producers of River Where the Moon Rises officially announced that after a tumultuous start, the popular historical drama has finally reached the end of filming. The production team revealed that they are currently preparing for their final shoot on April 12. Additionally, the production team has announced that River Where the Moon Rises will officially be submitted for consideration at the 49th International Emmy Awards.

In the previous episode, we have seen Kim So Hyun and Lee Ji Hoon confront each other with a defiant stance in River Where The Moon Rises. Lines are drawn between General On Dal and Pyeonggang on one side and Go Goen on the other side, it is left to see where this battle will take us viewers or will the warring parties call it a truce. After completing filming on April 12, River Where the Moon Rises will air its final episode on April 20 at 9:30 pm KST.

