River Where The Moon Rises Ep 13 RECAP: General On Dal declares war to protect Princess Pyeonggang

The broadcast depicted the first war of General On Dal (Na In Woo) as recorded in The History of the Three Kingdoms.

River Where The Moon Rises is slowly and steadily gaining favourable momentum with fans and audiences worldwide. The drama, which has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, firmly maintained its position at the top of the Monday-Tuesday dramas. The 13th episode of the series recorded a nationwide average audience rating of 8.7 percent. The broadcast depicted the first war of General On Dal (Na In Woo) as recorded in The History of the Three Kingdoms. The writing skills of Han Ji Hoon, who created a layered story by adding imagination to historical records, stood out the best. The drama was packed with amazing action sequences to subtle and moving emotional scenes. The actors who portrayed Goguryeo were also impressive. Kim So Hyun showed her charisma as a princess who rode the white hose, looking charismatic.

In episode 13, we see On Dal and Yeom Ga Jin set off to war between the Northern Zhou Tribe. Before going to the North, On Dal and Yeom Ga Jin gather all the members of the Sunno Tribe to discuss their plan. The whole tribe is ready to fight with their swords. On Dal is wounded by Zhou's tribe leader and Yeom Ga Jin immediately rushes to him to rescue him. On Dal and the princess return to the palace to tell the news that they defeated the Northern Zhou Tribe. King Pyeongwon (Kim Pub Lae) was happy to see his daughter again and very proud of what she had accomplished along with On Dal.

Meanwhile, Go Won Pyo and (Lee Hae Young) and General Go Gun (Lee Ji Hoon) are unhappy. They start to hatch a plan to kick the princess out of the palace. But it is a dilemma for Go Gun because he still has feelings for the princess. To release himself from his frustrations, Go Gun goes Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yu Hwa) and they spend time talking together. Suddenly he pulls her close and kisses her.

