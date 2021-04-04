River Where The Moon Rises: Kim So Hyun & Na In Woo have heated confrontation with Choi Yoo Hwa & Lee Ji Hoon

River Where The Moon Rises has revealed new stills ahead of the upcoming episode! Read on to find out.

River Where The Moon Rises is picking good momentum with new lead Na In Woo as the new General On Dal. Na In Woo is all set to reshoot the first 6 episodes of the drama, wherein he will be essaying the role of General On Dal from the beginning. While, there is a legal battle ensuing between Victory Contents, the show's production company versus KeyEast, Ji Soo's agency off-screen; There is enough drama to keep us satiated on-screen! On April 4, KBS released new stills for the upcoming episodes of River Where The Moon Rises.

The new stills show Pyeonggang and On Dal having a tense run-in with Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon), a general who longs for Pyeonggang’s heart, and Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yoo Hwa), a powerful woman who chases after Go Geon. We can see Pyeonggang and On Dal looking stoic and unemotional expression, as they return to the palace exuding a sharper and firmer aura. We can also see Go Geon stand firmly by Hae Mo Yong’s side as they both confront Pyeonggang. Throughout his entire life he had been determined to stand by Pyeonggang’s side, he now faces her with a cold expression. On Dal and Go Geon, who have previously duelled over Pyeonggang's heart, face each other with a competitive expression.

Meanwhile, Victory Contents file a lawsuit against KeyEast for damages by actor Ji Soo. Both the parties are firm in their stance, with neither budging from their place. So, far they haven't called a truce on the matter. The next episode of River Where the Moon Rises airs on April 5 at 9:30 pm KST.

Credits :KBS Drama

