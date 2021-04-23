River Where The Moon Rises star Na In Woo in talks for upcoming webtoon based KDrama The Jinx's Lover

Na In Woo plays a charismatic but unlucky brewmaster who falls in love with a literal goddess. Read on to find out.

It has been only a few days since River Where The Moon Rises ended and actor Na In Woo has already bagged his next show! Actor Na In Woo swiftly replaced actor Ji Soo as General On Dal in River Where The Moon Rises saving the show, the creators and the broadcast network from embarrassment. It is reported that the actor worked day and night for the role and even pulled all-nighters to finish the pending work. Na In Woo reportedly lost 7 to 8 kgs due to stress. Well, hard work does bring fruitful results!

River Where The Moon Rises' director was so impressed with Na In Woo's dedication that he has offered him the upcoming webtoon based KDrama, The Jinx's Lover. In response, a source from Na In Woo's agency Cube Entertainment responded in affirmative and clarified that the actor is positively reviewing the offer. The Jinx’s Lover is a fantasy romance drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It revolves around a man who has come to terms with his unlucky fate and a goddess of fortune, who has come to earth to break the unlucky curse.

Na In Woo has been offered to play the male lead Gong Soo Kwang, a brewmaster who runs a beer store. He is charismatic, cool and collected and that's what makes him popular with the ladies. When he meets the goddess of fortune, it will be a heart-fluttering romance. The Jinx’s Lover will be directed by Yoon Sang Ho, who also directed River Where the Moon Rises. The drama is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of the year. We cannot wait.

