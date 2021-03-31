River Where The Moon Rises still at #1; Navillera ratings rise with increasing favourability

The ratings for this week are in and Navillera has taken the lead!

KBS2's River Where The Moon Rises firmly maintained its position at the top of the Monday-Tuesday dramas. The 13th episode of the series recorded a nationwide average audience rating of 8.7 percent. The broadcast depicted the first war of General On Dal (Na In Woo) as recorded in The History of the Three Kingdoms. The writing skills of Han Ji Hoon, who created a well-structured story by adding imagination to historical records, stood out. From splendid action to delicate emotional expression, the actors who portrayed Goguryeo were also impressive. In particular, the performance of Pyeonggang, who traveled the battlefield as a princess on a white horse, shined even more with the charisma of actress Kim So Hyun.

Meanwhile tvN's Navillera, which started an upward trend with a full-fledged picture of Park In Hwan and Song Kang's transcendental bromance, has recorded its own highest ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the 3rd episode which aired on March 29, recorded an audience rating of 3.3 percent based on households who subscribed to paid platforms nationwide. This is the highest rating of the series. Navillera, which started at 2.8 percent, has increased its audience rating each time, breaking its own record.

Which of these dramas are you watching?

Credits :Studio Dragon

