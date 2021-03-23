River Where The Moon Rises takes a back seat as Navillera and Joseon Exorcist steal attention

Joseon Exorcist and Navillera premiere to incredible ratings!

KBS2's weekly drama "River Where The Moon Rises" has maintained high popularity among the recent Monday-Tuesday dramas, until yesterday, March 22. SBS's new weekly drama "Joseon Exorcist" and tvN's new weekly drama "Navillera" have launched a new challenge.

Navillera is about the growth of Shim Deok Chul (Park In Hwan), who takes up ballet at the dusk of life, and Lee Chae Rok (Song Kang), a 23-year-old ballerino who discovers his love for ballet with Shim Deok Chul. It unfolds friendship and challenges to the fulfilment of dreams that will ring the hearts of viewers. For its premiere episode, it recorded a nationwide average viewership rating of 2.8 percent.

Joseon Exorcist is a fantasy historical drama depicting the bloody struggle of characters who fight to protect the people and evil spirits who try to consume Joseon by using human desires. The setting is that the western evil spirits, who dwell in human desire and darkness and dominate the body and soul, awaken in the land of Joseon, is interesting in itself. As it deals with the supernatural theme of 'evil spirit', a compelling story and visual elements that can dazzle viewers play an important role in securing audience ratings. It recorded a nationwide average viewership rating of 5.7 percent in the first part and 8.9 percent in the second part of its premiere episode.

The situation for River Where The Moon Rises is relatively relaxed. Broadcasting at 9:30 pm KST, it is nestled between Navillera and Joseon Exorcist. This gives it an advantage of absorbing the viewership of both dramas. Also, the drama has a fixed viewership despite the hurdle it faced, having changed the lead actor and re-shooting a significant portion of the drama. The ratings have been on the rise again and recorded an average 8.7 percent for its latest episode. All its focus now would be on preventing the existing audience from leaving.

We are curious as to how this healthy battle of dramas would end. Till then, let's enjoy the best of all three worlds.

