Riverdale's creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa apologises to Vanessa Morgan after her diversity criticism comment

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa reacts to Vanessa Morgan's criticism over casting blacks as sidekick characters in the show.

Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan recently called out the show for casting Blacks as sidekick characters to white leads and revealed she was paid the least despite being the only black series regular. Vanessa was backed by most of the Riverdale stars including Lili Reinhart, who plays one of the leads in the teen drama. Recently, the show's creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa also reacted to Vanessa Morgan's diversity criticism comment and shared an Instagram post to comfort her.

"We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She's right. We're sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color," Roberto Aguirre Sacasa wrote in his Instagram post. He promised to address Vanessa's grievance and added, "Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it."

Creative Officer, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa also revealed that the writers of the series have made a donation to Black Lives Matter, but he added, "We know where the work must happen for us. In the writer's room." His statement comes after Vanessa Morgan took to her Twitter handle on May 31 and wrote, "tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media."

