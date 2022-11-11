RM: 1st solo album Indigo announced for December release; BTS member teases multiple features

Official notice Right as November 11 began in South Korea, the official announcement came in from BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS ’ RM has announced the release of his 1st solo album, Indigo. Shortly before the clock hit 12 am on November 10, RM took to his Instagram to reveal the upcoming album with a story and a post that showed the mood cut of a blue colored, textured background with the release date, December 2.

We are excited to announce that RM, the leader of BTS, is preparing to release his first official solo album. RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two Mixtapes. Through Indigo, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases a wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists.

Indigo

RM personally wrote to his fans on Weverse.

“Hello

Finally

Because of all of you, my 1st album is releasing

I worked hard [on it] for 4 years..

The image is a mood cut, not the jacket

It’s very different from my previous works

A lot of fun friends are included [in it]

Until 12/2, please give me your support

Namjoon”

He added on Instagram that he has been working on it since 2019 and asked for the fans’ interest. Accordingly, a lot of featured artists are expected to join RM on the songs for Indigo and one of them could very well be Pharell Williams. Member J-Hope was right out with his support as he shared RM’s album look on his story with multiple blue hearts which will likely be the indicative color for this release. Since Indigo is said to be recounting RM’s life, almost like his diary, fans can expect a lot of varied music from the singer-rapper.