RM: 1st solo album Indigo announced for December release; BTS member teases multiple features
BTS’ leader RM has set out his ‘blue’ carpet for an upcoming release which will be his 3rd solo, but 1st official release marking his individual debut.
BTS’ RM has announced the release of his 1st solo album, Indigo. Shortly before the clock hit 12 am on November 10, RM took to his Instagram to reveal the upcoming album with a story and a post that showed the mood cut of a blue colored, textured background with the release date, December 2.
Official notice
Right as November 11 began in South Korea, the official announcement came in from BIGHIT MUSIC.
“Hello,
This is BIGHIT MUSIC.
We are excited to announce that RM, the leader of BTS, is preparing to release his first official solo album.
RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two Mixtapes. Through Indigo, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases a wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists.
Pre-orders: 11 AM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 (KST)
Thank you”
Indigo
RM personally wrote to his fans on Weverse.
“Hello
Finally
Because of all of you, my 1st album is releasing
I worked hard [on it] for 4 years..
The image is a mood cut, not the jacket
It’s very different from my previous works
A lot of fun friends are included [in it]
Until 12/2, please give me your support
Namjoon”
He added on Instagram that he has been working on it since 2019 and asked for the fans’ interest. Accordingly, a lot of featured artists are expected to join RM on the songs for Indigo and one of them could very well be Pharell Williams. Member J-Hope was right out with his support as he shared RM’s album look on his story with multiple blue hearts which will likely be the indicative color for this release. Since Indigo is said to be recounting RM’s life, almost like his diary, fans can expect a lot of varied music from the singer-rapper.
