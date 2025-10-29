RM compares K-pop to Korean dish bibimbap, says he was ‘lucky’ to meet BTS and ARMY: ‘We sang on streets’

Becoming the first K-pop star to be named as the keynote speaker at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, which has finally returned to South Korea, RM has carved his name in history once again. Speaking to a room full of industrialists and policy makers. Yet again, Kim Namjoon impressed with his creative, impactful, and impressive speech, where he likened K-pop to the versatility of Korean food called bibimbap and praised his team’s efforts to break down language and cultural barriers. The BTS leader also asked for more opportunities for creators like himself to explore and progress in the world, earning applause.

RM cites his fortune for the success of BTS

“I'm very lucky. I met the six members of BTS, producer "hitman" Bang, who has given me unwavering support so I can focus on the music I want to create, and most importantly, I've met ARMY, a global community that embraces our music not as mere entertainment, but as a language of life.” He followed up with a shoutout to his fans, which we’re sure he greatly appreciated.

RM added that the West was wary of the team’s art, and BTS' music was categorized as ‘non-English culture,’ but they decided to take on the challenge of entering mainstream broadcasting platforms. For doing so, the seven members took on a hands-on approach, “To create our own opportunities, we even danced and sang on the streets, handing out free concert flyers,” but when that wasn’t enough, they decided to go deeper and try harder.

He compared the very music his group makes to the traditional Korean dish bibimbap. “K-pop embraces Western musical elements like hip-hop, R&B, and EDM without rejecting them, while also fusing them with unique Korean aesthetics, emotions, and production systems. Like bibimbap, these disparate elements, while maintaining their own distinct identities, blend together to create a new result.”

His visionary take has left a great deal of influence on viewers, as he also asked APEC leaders to provide finances and more opportunities for others like him around the world.

