RM confesses it hurts 'body and soul' when he has to throw a song away; Suga gets ideas for songs from books

The rap line of BTS (RM, Suga and J-Hope), spoke candidly for WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Issue about their varied songwriting process when it comes to the septet's music.

Besides being bestowed with the 2020 Music Innovator Award at the recently held 10th Annual Innovator Awards, BTS were also the cover stars for WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Issue. Currently, the members are gearing up for the release of their upcoming album BE, which is said to contain the most BTS-esque music to date, due to OT7's collective contribution to the making of the album, including the songs.

The rap line of BTS (RM, Suga and J-Hope), who plays a big role when it comes to BTS' songwriting shared with WSJ about their individual process. For Namjoon, in particular, the Bangtan leader finds writing songs to take a long time for him because of which it hurts "body and soul" when he has to throw one away. As for Suga, Yoongi comes across ideas for his songs from the books her reads. The Daechwita rapper tends to think a lot about the meaning behind words. As we deal a lot with emotions, the 27-year-old rapper spends a lot of time thinking about how words can be construed differently.

Finally, we have J-Hope who says reveals that his approach to writing songs is "research-heavy." Sometimes, the type of stories Hobi deals with is light but sometimes, they aren't and hence the 26-year-old singer finds it important to be knowledgeable about what he's working on.

It's definitely interesting to note how different the members are when it comes to their songwriting process and yet, they're able to have a collective mindset when it comes to BTS music!

ALSO READ: WSJ's 2020 Music Innovator: BTS' RM & Jin talk Beatles comparison; Jimin praises members' bond with each other

Meanwhile, BE drops on November 20.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×