RM on how BTS and ARMY are 'saving each other's lives'; V REVEALS how he pictures the fandom in his mind

In a recent interview, several BTS members spoke passionately about their fondness for BTS ARMY with Bangtan leader RM even confessing how the septet and their fandom are each other's anchors.

In an in-depth interview with Rolling Stone India, ahead of their upcoming comeback with the highly-awaited album BE dropping on November 20, BTS spoke passionately about their fandom, known universally as BTS ARMY. Bangtan leader RM had once confessed during an ending ment that if BTS' songs could reduce someone's pain down from a 100 to 99, 98 or even 97, then the septet's existence is enough.

Hence, when asked how he feels to have people reach out to him, telling him that the songs he wrote and performed saved their lives, Namjoon humbly responded to Rolling Stone India, "I’m doubtful if I’m worthy of receiving such comments. On the contrary, it’s those very people who have pulled me back from the edge of the cliff down to 98, 97, so you can say we are saving each other’s lives." Moreover, when V was asked how he pictures ARMY in his mind, Taehyung revealed that for him, the fandom is the "light" that leads BTS on their journey as musicians while also acknowledging that the septet would not be where they are today without ARMY. TaeTae also wisely predicted when he added that ARMY will continue to guide and motivate BTS to be greater with their music.

When Suga was asked BTS' collective opinion on how they feel to have saved so many lives with their music with ARMY even stating that BTS comes into their lives when they need them the most, Yoongi admitted that hearing how they have changed ARMY's lives, in turn, changes their lives. The Daechwita rapper added that the septet got to know about the weight that their words and music carries for which they're very thankful.

Suga also disclosed that BTS have realised that despite their love for music, the most important thing about their job is to have people who listen to you. "We thank our fans for listening to our messages and music," Suga gratefully concluded.

ALSO READ: BTS BE Album: Jin explains the meaning behind the title; J Hope wishes the music album comforts the ARMY

The love that BTS and BTS ARMY have for each other will never go out of style!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×