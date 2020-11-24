RM on how BTS prepped for virtual concerts amid COVID; Says BE & Dynamite ‘wouldn’t be here without pandemic’

BTS leader RM recently opened up during an interview on Good Morning America, about how the band prepared itself for their virtual concerts and making music amidst the pandemic.

BTS lit up Good Morning America with a performance of the title track Life Goes On of their new album BE! On the November 23 episode of the popular ABC morning talk show, BTS sat down for an interview and performed Life Goes On, which came out last Friday. During the interview, the guys were asked how they’ve been doing while quarantining together. RM shared that they’re doing their best and mentioned that they’d been preparing for their recent virtual concert and making music in the studio.

The group was also asked what kind of impact the pandemic has had on their music. RM replied, “This album BE and the single Dynamite wouldn’t be here without the pandemic,” explaining that they would have been on their planned world tour otherwise. Jimin shared, “With BE, we want to deliver a message of hope to the world, but in a different tone and manner from Dynamite.” Jin added, “Our new single Life Goes On reflects our emotions and thoughts in the moment.”

When asked about how difficult it is to not be able to be with their fans, V and RM said they’re sad and RM added they’re doing their best. Jungkook shared, “Can’t wait to meet you guys again, ARMY!” V said, “We miss ARMY so much. We connect with them on Weverse, but we want to meet them in person.” RM said, “See you in America, some day!”

If you missed it, the group recently (virtually) performed their new song Life Goes on American Music Awards which was held yesterday and left the ARMY swooning.

