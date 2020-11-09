RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook: Which BTS member's BE Concept Photo is room of your dreams? VOTE

Given how BTS ARMY is currently obsessing over the BTS members' curated rooms, as a part of BE Concept Photos, we were wondering: Which member's room was the 'ideal room' for you?

Over the past few days, BTS has amped up the intrigue for their highly-awaited album BE, which drops on November 20, by releasing concept photos of individual members in their curated rooms. Given how contrasting the members' personalities are from each other in, we were treated with one diverse room after another as RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook drew inspiration from their own personality traits.

We first had V, who showed us what balance looks like while Jimin focused on the meaning of contrast. RM welcomed us to his woody, nature-loving room while Jungkook's room screamed of his passion for music. While Jin gave us a masterclass on cherishing ourselves, Suga used his favourite colour blue to dive deep into reflection. Finally, we had J-hope, who bedazzled with different colours. Each room, like we said earlier, were drastically different from the other with different objectives and ideals when curated. However, it also showed the different facets that each member brings to the table, which when combined gives us BTS.

Each room had a story to tell about the member's current mindsets, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic being the time when they worked on BE. As BTS ARMY deciphered the smallest of nooks and corners to decode the meaning behind the carefully crafted rooms, many would have an ideal type which is more like their own version of a dream room. Whether you're more about floral arrangements like ChimChim or have a thing for everything blue like Yoongi, there is definitely one room that may have caught your eye and found relatable.

This begs the question; Which BTS member's BE Concept Photos is the room of your dreams? Vote below and also share your thoughts on why you picked the particular member's room in the comments section below.

