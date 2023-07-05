RM on Colde’s blue room: BTS member talks about writing on love, reveals upcoming music plans

BTS’ leader RM has been a profound songwriter, showcasing his skills for multiple years now. Having built a strong base for his business relationships which have transpired into friendships, the popular rapper hopped onto a collaboration track with his longtime friend, Korean singer-songwriter Kim Hee Soo who professionally goes by the name Colde. Signed under the agency Wavy, Colde is said to have been friends with the BTS member since 2016.

RM and Colde’s friendship

The two collaborated for the first time on a track for RM’s official solo debut album Indigo. Back then, the album which was released in December 2022 saw Colde featuring on a track named Hectic. And while the two have been friends for a long time, they only managed to lock in another collaboration track with the release of Colde’s EP Love Part 2 which dropped in May of this year. In their new interview for the Rain Song singer’s YouTube channel series called ‘blue room’, the two friends appear in the same outfit as in the video for their collaboration track Don't ever say love me. After exchanging pleasantries, introducing themselves, and talking about the theme of ‘the only hatred’, they reveal the process of songwriting.

Asking RM about the feeling of love, the BTS member’s extensive thoughts about how love exists just as how we do, and his memorable drawing of similarities between ‘Live’ and ‘Love’, once again takes Colde to the long conversations between them.

RM’s future music plans

As the two end their talk about finding a deep connection between themselves, Colde inquires about RM’s recent activities and the BTS member reveals how he has been at it, making more music. As to when the new music will be revealed, RM thinks that it is unlikely that any of it will be released soon but he hopes that the viewers will look forward to it. He adds that he has been working with a variety of new musicians.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM says to "expect the unexpected"; Fans wonder if he is hinting at military enlistment in new update