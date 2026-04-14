RM persuaded label to let Jungkook say F-word in Seven, BTS reacts to explicit version: ‘He’s all grown up’

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven, which bolstered him to the top of the charts and allowed him to be called the next big pop star, may not have been the same if it were not for the team leader. In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, RM revealed how he had to convince their company to let the then-25-year-old Jungkook to say the F-word. The song went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has become a global favorite.

BTS reacts to Jungkook’s lyrics for Seven

Talking about their first reactions on learning about Jungkook’s solo song, which included the F-word for its explicit version and used ‘love’ as its replacement in the clean one, Jimin added how he thought, “He’s all grown up now.” Being the youngest one from the team, the team wasn’t shocked per se, but realized that the times have changed for their member. As their label, BIGHIT MUSIC’s executives expressed strong worry about the use of an explicit word, the leader was right there to protect it.

RM revealed his thoughts on assuring the team that it was okay to let him say it. “The label wanted to change [the lyrics] to love. It was originally F word, but I told the label, please don’t change. Like, why not? He’s all grown up. He can sing it.”

As for the singer, he wasn’t worried at all. “I wasn’t embarrassed,” Jungkook himself thought of the situation. “I just felt, ‘So what?’” Released in July 2023, the song has been loved all over and has become the starting point for the singer’s individual success.

Meanwhile, BTS recently released their comeback album ARIRANG, which has topped the Billboard 200 chart for three consecutive weeks. The group is currently on their world tour across 85 stops in total.

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