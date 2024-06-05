RM Quiz: How well do you know the BTS' leader?

BTS' member RM is the leader and the rapper of the K-pop mega group. Take the quiz below and test your knowledge on RM.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jun 05, 2024  |  11:05 PM IST |  8.3K
RM: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. 

More about RM 

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong People on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. The album reached a new milestone as it entered UK's Official Albums Chart at number 37 which also marks his highest debut on the list. RM had impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022. 

