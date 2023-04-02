RM reveals talking about BTS’ future with members during recent meet-up with Jin; Contract renewal on cards?

The fans of BTS went through a meltdown and so did the internet as after 3 months of drought, five out of seven members were spotted hanging out together, with the other two having been there just 10 minutes before the picture was taken. Since then, the members have spoken about the meeting, and shared how Jin was missing the fans and how he looks healthy nowadays.

RM’s live broadcast

BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon aka RM conducted a live broadcast on April 1 much to the delight of his fans who look forward to any update from the ‘Indigo’ artist. While talking about many different things, RM mentioned the catch-up session the boys had recently. While he and SUGA had shared photos commemorating their meet-up, RM spoke about having many discussions with his members. He added about having important things to decide as a group and many think it could be related to the members’ contract renewals which are up for discussion in the coming year.

And while he could not reveal much to the fans, he spoke about discussing BTS’ future with the members as the team activities have been ‘switched off’ for some time until the members return after completing their military service. RM ensured the fans saying that they need not worry and that things will turn out fine just like they have previously as well. He left them with the reassuring words, “Let's make a promise again for the future.”

RM’s music and enlistment plans

The ‘Smoke Sprite’ singer further talked to the fans about how he has been busy these days working on a new project. RM revealed that he has been working on new music but does not know when it will be released. The project that he has been working on may get released in the next year or when he is already serving. The leader of the group, he mentioned how initially RM planned on leaving the same time as J-Hope who will be enlisting soon as an active duty soldier. However, RM had to postpone his plans to focus on his current project.

