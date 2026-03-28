RM reveals what has kept BTS unbroken for 14 years: ‘Seven of us have stayed together without anyone leaving’

BTS just released their comeback album, ARIRANG, after three years and nine months of being away from the music scene as a group. With RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook having each other’s backs throughout their time together, the team is only stronger than ever. Speaking about how the septet has stayed as one without any member leaving in the last 14 years, the leader shared how it is the kindness of each singer among them that made it possible.

RM reveals BTS’ consideration that keeps them going

Appearing alongside V on Moon Sang Hoon’s YouTube show, RM spoke about BTS’ unaffected bond. The channel BDNS dropped a video titled BTS' RM Waiting with V for the Missing Jangchung-dong Jokbal, where the three conversed about art, their lifestyles, their hobbies, and more, ending up on a chat about the group’s journey.

He recalled how the members flew to LA where they stayed together after many years, “Living together again after seven years was amazing. Seven men under one roof, especially after already living with about 20 people in the military, could have been uncomfortable, but going through it again and dealing with everything together was actually really great.”

While the boys followed a set schedule of working out, lunch, taking to songwriting in studios, and reuniting for dinner, followed by late-night talk sessions, they ended up working on 100 songs in total, out of which 14 were put on ARIRANG.

Sharing how the team has come together time and again to present something heartfelt to their fans, he revealed their unchanging drive, “It is truly remarkable that we have stayed together for 14 years without a single member leaving. The members are genuinely kind and considerate. More than anything, we all share the desire to convey something to our ARMY, which strengthens our connection even more. I am really moved by that.”

On June 13, 2026, BTS celebrates 13 years in the industry, with the members having lived together even before their debut.

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