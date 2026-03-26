RM reveals what led to Jimin and V crying in LA, shares who’d win if BTS fights in real life

The BTS members are promoting their latest comeback ARIRANG by appearing on multiple variety shows. The most recent one is RM and SUGA taking a trip to their hyungs, respected seniors, Epik High’s YouTube show, Epikase, where they spoke about their time living together in Los Angeles, including an incident when feeling wronged, Jimin and V began crying together.

RM and SUGA recall BTS’ fights during their stay in LA

Right after the group reunited to live together for the first time in around 4 years, they jetted off for a song camp in Los Angeles, USA, where RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook stayed under one roof for a couple of months. After working on ARIRANG with multiple international songwriters, the group was asked whether they had fought in LA.

Choosing to open up, RM recalled how one night after getting drunk, he suggested they wrap up their session, making Jimin and V protest in response. In their intoxicated state, the two suddenly began crying, feeling wronged about the entire situation. SUGA, unaware of what went wrong, was left mediating between them. However, the boys remain close as ever, maintaining their stance that having arguments is one way to bond.

During the same conversation, Epik High asked the boys who would win if the BTS boys were to fight each other tooth and nail. With Jungkook out of the equation, thanks to his boxing days, they weighed each one against the other. Interestingly, RM put himself at an advantage over Jin due to his higher weight class, and the same for Jimin. While J-Hope may or may not win against SUGA, in the end, a fight between RM and SUGA would determine the winner.

Check out what the boys said, below:

BTS is currently in New York, promoting ARIRANG with various appearances ahead of their upcoming tour starting in South Korea.

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