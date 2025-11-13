RM says BTS is discussing about restarting Run BTS, stops taking insomnia medication in happy update

BTS’ RM turned on a livestream to interact with his fans briefly on November 13. Saying that the agency panics if he gives out any spoilers, he refrained from speaking too much about the album or their new music. However, he assured that he is happy with the turnout. “I like this direction of the album, and while I was worried while recording it previously, I think it’s working out well now.” It was worth their time in Los Angeles, shared the BTS leader. Afterward, he confirmed that there will be new, varied genres that they haven’t tried before on the new 2026 album.

“We’re waiting for 2026, and we need time, but we’ll be back in our [original] state.” He also added how they’ll surely come to the fans [via a tour], and they’re really excited about it. “Since everything is coming back to its original place, and we’re back as well, it’ll be okay.” He expressed his wish to visit every continent in the world, towards the latter part of the livestream.

RM quits relying on medication for sleep

“I don’t take medicines [for my insomnia] anymore. I stopped taking them around July, and while I still possess them just in case I need them, I have been sleeping on my own, even if it’s late. I don’t really need them anymore because if I consume them, then as a person, there are lots of ups and downs, and one may become like a zombie.”

He added that, regardless of everything that has happened with them over the years, they need to stay focused and keep it between them and the fans. “There are too many things going around, so I want you to not pay attention and [focus] on the things we do with this album and the things we’ll do with you guys.” He confirmed that 2026 will be the year of BTS and ARMY.

RM shared that although there’s pressure for their comeback, the members are taking it seriously and working hard for good results.

