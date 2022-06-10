RM shares new ‘7’ tattoo; Did BTS get matching friendship tattoos?

Minutes after BTS released their anthology album ‘Proof’, with its stunning music video for ‘Yet To Come’, the group’s leader RM took to his Instagram story to share a photo of a tattoo, with a simple ‘7’ etched. The number seven holds immense meaning to the group’s seven members and their fans, and with RM sharing this photo, the first thought that came to mind was: ‘Did BTS finally get the matching friendship tattoos they’ve often talked about?’

Check out the photo of a tattooed '7' shared by RM, below:

BTS’ fans, ARMY, had the same thought, with tweets ranging from “wait joon got a tattoo?? don't tell me these are the matching tattoos they planned for? i am going to cry”, to “THEY GOT A 7 MATCHING TATTOOS????? IM GOING TO CRY BTS SOULMATES FOREVER.”

This reminds us of when BTS’ V had replied to a fan on Weverse, sharing that he and his fellow BTS members have often talked about getting matching tattoos, saying, “we're going to get friendship tattoos some day, please look forward to it.”

Meanwhile, BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’ dropped on June 10 at 9:30 am IST. Containing a total of 48 songs across three CDs, the album also includes three brand new tracks, one on each CD. The title track ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ is a medium tempo, alternative hip-hop song, reflecting on the group’s musical journey while also promising a brighter future to come.

The second new song is ‘Run BTS’, which is an up-tempo hip-hop track containing the group’s free-spiritedness from their debut days. Finally, the third new song ‘For Youth’ is a fan song from BTS to ARMY, and includes the sound of fans cheering from the group’s own concert.

Have you watched the music video for ‘Yet To Come’? Share your thoughts with us!

